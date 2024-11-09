Left Menu

U.S. Pushes for Hamas Ouster from Qatar Amid Failed Ceasefire Talks

The United States has urged Qatar to expel Hamas leaders following the group's rejection of recent ceasefire and hostage release proposals. Doha has played a pivotal role in ongoing but unfruitful negotiations for peace in Gaza and the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant group.

The United States has communicated to Qatar that the continued presence of Hamas leaders in Doha is no longer acceptable if a ceasefire and hostage release deal is not reached. A senior administration official revealed that the message was delivered weeks after Hamas turned down the latest proposal for peace.

Following repeated failures to secure an agreement, the official, speaking anonymously, indicated that Qatar relayed the demand to Hamas leaders about ten days ago. Washington has been coordinating with Doha regarding the potential closure of Hamas's political office.

Despite three Hamas officials disputing Qatar's request for Hamas's departure, the talks, which have included U.S. and Egyptian participation, have yet to yield peace or hostage release. The Qatari government has faced criticism over its ties to Hamas, especially since the militant group's attacks on Southern Israel in October.

