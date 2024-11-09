Gold Seizure at Mumbai Airport: Shocking Smuggling Plot Uncovered

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department has successfully seized 24-carat gold dust valued at Rs 1.36 crore at Mumbai's international airport. Two individuals have been arrested following this major bust, the gold having been cleverly concealed in innerwear within a backpack, officials reported on Saturday.

The seizure occurred on Thursday night when customs officers apprehended a transit passenger exiting a restroom in the departure hall. Accompanying him was a private staff member of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, who carried the incriminating backpack.

Upon searching the staff member and his belongings, officers unearthed a package of gold dust buried in wax, boasting a gross weight of 1.892 kg and a net weight of 1.800 kg. Under questioning, the employee confessed that the passenger—already under AIU surveillance—entrusted him with the illicit cargo. Both men face charges under the Customs Act as investigations unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)