Tragedy Strikes Quetta: Deadly Blast Claims Lives at Railway Station

Tragedy hit Quetta, Pakistan, as a devastating bomb blast at a railway station claimed the lives of at least 24 individuals, leaving more than 40 injured, according to police and other officials.

The explosion targeted army personnel from the Infantry School, said Inspector General of Police Mouzzam Jah Ansari, highlighting the rising threat of separatist and Islamist militant violence across the nation.

As information unfolds regarding the suicide bombing, police stated that it occurred just as the Peshawar-bound express was about to depart, intensifying the investigations. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, similar to previous assaults in Balochistan aiming for secession.

(With inputs from agencies.)