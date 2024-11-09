Trudeau Acknowledges Khalistan Supporters Amid Canada-India Diplomatic Strain

In a backdrop of strained Canada-India diplomatic ties, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the existence of Khalistan supporters in Canada. Speaking at Diwali celebrations on Parliament Hill, he emphasized that these groups do not reflect the Sikh community as a whole.

The statement comes amid ongoing tensions triggered by Trudeau's previous allegations about potential Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The accusations were strongly denied by New Delhi, which labeled them as 'absurd.'

The incident has further inflamed relations, leading to the expulsion of diplomats and concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in Canada. Last week, a consular event in Brampton was disrupted by Khalistani supporters, prompting Trudeau to condemn the actions and stress the right of Canadians to practice their faith safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)