Unveiling the Iranian Plot: A Murder-for-Hire Against Trump
The Justice Department has revealed an Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump. Farhad Shakeri, an Iranian asset, disclosed plans to kill Trump and others, allegedly coordinated by Iran's Revolutionary Guard. The FBI confirms aspects of the plan, showcasing Iran's continual threat to U.S. security.
- Country:
- United States
The Justice Department has unveiled a chilling assassination plot against Donald Trump, allegedly orchestrated by an Iranian government associate. Farhad Shakeri, cited as an Iranian government asset, reportedly confessed to planning Trump's murder under the directives of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
Details emerged as Shakeri disclosed the instructions he received in September to prioritize the assassination plan. A criminal complaint filed in Manhattan confirms these revelations, highlighting Iran's preparedness to spend large sums to target the U.S. president-elect.
Shakeri, currently at large in Iran, allegedly recruited associates to follow the renowned Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad as well. The ongoing threat underscores Iran's efforts to target U.S. officials, a serious concern for national security. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed Iran's persistent hostility, emphasizing the grave security threats posed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
