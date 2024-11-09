UN Security Council Imposes Sanctions on Sudan's Paramilitary Generals
The United Nations Security Council has placed sanctions on two Sudanese paramilitary generals due to their roles in the conflict against the military, featuring ethnically driven attacks. The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans, intended to pressure cessation of hostilities and human rights abuses.
The United Nations Security Council has announced sanctions against two generals in Sudan's paramilitary force. The move follows their alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict against Sudan's military, marked by ethnic violence and severe humanitarian atrocities.
Sudan has been embroiled in turmoil since mid-April 2023, as unresolved tensions between military and paramilitary leaders erupted in the capital, Khartoum. This unrest has now spread to other regions like Darfur, with the UN reporting over 14,000 deaths and pushing the nation toward potential famine.
The sanctions were placed specifically on Maj Gen Osman Mohamed Hamid Mohamed and Maj Gen Abdel Rahman Juma Barkalla. This action is a significant step by the UN to combat threats to Sudan's peace, security, and stability, particularly amid accusations of human rights abuses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
