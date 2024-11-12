Criminals Nabbed in Jammu: Drug Connection Unraveled
Two criminals were arrested for firing at a man in Jammu. The suspects, one a history-sheeter, were caught with heroin and weapons. Mistaking the victim for an informer, the duo acted due to a prior feud with a rival drug gang. Further investigation is ongoing.
In a significant law enforcement breakthrough, two criminals have been apprehended in Jammu for allegedly firing at a man, police confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Imran Khaleel from the Gujjar locality, sustained injuries in Nikki Tawi, and was subsequently hospitalized at Government Medical College Hospital.
Superintendent of Police (Jammu Rural) Brijesh Kumar Sharma revealed that the case has been cracked following the arrest of the suspects, one of whom is a notorious criminal linked to nine previous offenses, including drug peddling. Several teams were immediately deployed to investigate, leading to the arrest of Mohd Hussain Khatana and Mohd Ramzan near the Tawi bridge.
The arrest yielded 18 grams of heroin and a pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition. During interrogation, the attackers admitted to shooting Khaleel under the mistaken belief that he was an informer from a rival drug gang. Authorities continue their investigation to uncover further connections and are considering legal action under the Public Safety Act.
