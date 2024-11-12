Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Humanitarian Aid Struggles Amid Gaza Conflict

Amid increased conflict in Gaza, two Israeli strikes have resulted in 14 deaths, including children and women. The U.S. has urged Israel to enhance humanitarian aid to Gaza, yet reports claim insufficient progress. The ongoing conflict with Hezbollah further exacerbates the situation, causing significant casualties and displacement in Gaza and Lebanon.

Updated: 12-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:53 IST
Amid soaring tensions in the Gaza Strip, two recent Israeli airstrikes have reportedly claimed the lives of at least 14 indivduals, including two children and a woman, according to Palestinian health officials. The strikes occurred at a cafeteria in Khan Younis and a household in Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Biden administration’s calls for Israel to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza face criticism for inadequate fulfillment. The deadline for Israel to 'surge' aid into Gaza, set by the U.S., underscores the escalation of humanitarian needs as a crucial American directive goes unmet.

The conflict has also spilled over into Lebanon, with Hezbollah launching attacks on Israel. The humanitarian toll continues to rise, with both nations experiencing mounting casualties. Aid groups and UN officials highlight the urgent need to address humanitarian access issues in the war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

