BJP Pushes for Waqf Amendment Bill: Unveiling Kerala's Land Row

The BJP has accused Congress and Kerala's Left government of making false promises regarding a land dispute with the Waqf Board. BJP leader Prakash Javadekar urged support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to curb the Waqf Board's powers, while opposition parties passed a resolution against the bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:10 IST
The BJP has intensified its critique of both the Congress and the Left government in Kerala concerning the Waqf Board's controversial land claims in Munambam. It alleges that residents have been seduced by empty assurances, while a genuine resolution remains elusive.

Prakash Javadekar, heading the BJP's operations in Kerala, stressed the necessity of endorsing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to curtail the Board's alleged unchecked authority. This development arrives amidst the CPI(M)-led state's assurances to protesters of safeguarding their land claims.

Despite Javadekar's assertions, the state assembly has collectively opposed the proposed legislation, insisting it undermines current Waqf regulations. Meanwhile, local residents in Cherai and Munambam continue to dispute the Board's ownership rights over their land, supported by official documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

