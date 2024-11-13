Bihar's Transformation: From Jungle Raaj to Shushashan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday for steering the state away from 'Jungle Raaj' and setting a model of good governance. The praise was delivered during a function in Darbhanga, where the foundation for a new AIIMS and various infrastructure projects, totaling Rs 12,100 crore, were launched.

Addressing the gathering, Modi highlighted Kumar's leadership as crucial in the state's progress, especially in health infrastructure—a sector he claimed was neglected by previous governments. 'Bihar is seeing substantial development under the NDA. Nitish Kumar's governance has improved the state's welfare significantly,' the Prime Minister remarked.

In addition to infrastructure development, Modi announced an Rs 11,000 crore flood mitigation project to combat Bihar's perennial flood issues, reflecting the NDA's commitment to addressing the state's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)