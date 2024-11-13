Ukraine Air Defenses Intercept Russian Missiles and Drones Overnight

Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted four out of six missiles and 37 drones launched by Russia overnight, officials reported on Wednesday.

However, 47 additional drones became untraceable, raising concerns within the military as the attack pressed on. Two drones left Ukrainian airspace, heading towards Russia and Belarus.

By Wednesday morning, two more drones remained in Ukrainian airspace, adding pressure on the country's defensive operations against ongoing Russian incursions.

