Tensions Rise Over New U.S. Missile Base in Poland

The Kremlin has criticized the opening of a new U.S. missile base in Poland, viewing it as a strategic move to contain Russia. Part of NATO's Aegis Ashore defense system, the base has long been opposed by President Putin, who views it as a threat to Russian military potential.

Tensions have escalated as the Kremlin condemns the inauguration of a U.S. missile base in Poland, characterizing it as a strategic effort to constrain Russia.

This development, part of NATO's Aegis Ashore missile defense initiative, has drawn criticism from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who opposed the plan since the early 2000s.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Putin's concerns, suggesting the base's true goal is not to counter potential threats from Iran, as claimed, but to extend U.S. military reach in Europe.

