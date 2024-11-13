Tensions Rise Over New U.S. Missile Base in Poland
The Kremlin has criticized the opening of a new U.S. missile base in Poland, viewing it as a strategic move to contain Russia. Part of NATO's Aegis Ashore defense system, the base has long been opposed by President Putin, who views it as a threat to Russian military potential.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:50 IST
Tensions have escalated as the Kremlin condemns the inauguration of a U.S. missile base in Poland, characterizing it as a strategic effort to constrain Russia.
This development, part of NATO's Aegis Ashore missile defense initiative, has drawn criticism from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who opposed the plan since the early 2000s.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Putin's concerns, suggesting the base's true goal is not to counter potential threats from Iran, as claimed, but to extend U.S. military reach in Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Poland
- missile base
- NATO
- Redzikowo
- Putin
- U.S.
- Russia
- defense
- containment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Diplomat Visits Taiwan Amid Trump Criticisms
Twists in Global Markets: Tech Earnings, Japanese Politics, and U.S. Election Tension
U.S. Diplomat Visits Amid Taiwan Tensions: Navigating Trump’s Chip Charges and Defense Demands
Tensions Rise as U.S. Resists China’s Demands Over Taiwan Language
Drone Attack on Chechnya's Putin University