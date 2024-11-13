World Leaders Address Urgent Climate Concerns at U.N. Summit

World leaders gathered in Baku for the U.N. climate summit on Wednesday, where calls for urgent climate action took center stage. Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, criticized the empty ceremonial nature of such conferences, emphasizing the persistent disconnect between leaders' speeches and tangible action.

U.S. Climate Envoy John Podesta demanded decisive choices, contrasting a hopeful future against a perilous climate path. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stressed that the transition to low-emission energy should not hinder low-income nations, calling for fair international mechanisms.

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis highlighted the global nature of climate threats, urging nations to act collectively. In addition, Vatican Secretary Cardinal Pietro Paroli pushed for a new, equitable financial framework to address ecological debt. Throughout the summit, leaders pressed for collaborative, proactive measures in the face of potential catastrophic climate impacts.

