Lebanon Awaits Ceasefire Amid Persistent Hostilities

Lebanon awaits concrete ceasefire proposals, as Israeli airstrikes pound Hezbollah-controlled Beirut suburbs for a second day. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified, with multiple casualties reported. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein expresses hope for a truce soon, although diplomatic efforts have been challenged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit:

Amid escalating tensions, Lebanon stands by for concrete ceasefire proposals, as Israeli airstrikes bombard Hezbollah-held southern Beirut for a second consecutive day, casting smoke over the city. The attack comes in the wake of similar strikes on Tuesday, further shaking the region.

An Israeli airstrike early Wednesday claimed six lives in Aaramoun, as Israel continues its major offensive against Hezbollah. The offensive, initiated in late September, aligns with the ongoing Gaza conflict, following nearly a year of cross-border hostilities.

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein has voiced cautious optimism for a Lebanon ceasefire. He indicates a potential last-ditch effort by the Biden administration to halt hostilities, amid fading diplomatic efforts to resolve the Gaza situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

