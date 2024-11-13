Lebanon Awaits Ceasefire Amid Persistent Hostilities
Lebanon awaits concrete ceasefire proposals, as Israeli airstrikes pound Hezbollah-controlled Beirut suburbs for a second day. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified, with multiple casualties reported. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein expresses hope for a truce soon, although diplomatic efforts have been challenged.
Amid escalating tensions, Lebanon stands by for concrete ceasefire proposals, as Israeli airstrikes bombard Hezbollah-held southern Beirut for a second consecutive day, casting smoke over the city. The attack comes in the wake of similar strikes on Tuesday, further shaking the region.
An Israeli airstrike early Wednesday claimed six lives in Aaramoun, as Israel continues its major offensive against Hezbollah. The offensive, initiated in late September, aligns with the ongoing Gaza conflict, following nearly a year of cross-border hostilities.
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein has voiced cautious optimism for a Lebanon ceasefire. He indicates a potential last-ditch effort by the Biden administration to halt hostilities, amid fading diplomatic efforts to resolve the Gaza situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- ceasefire
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- conflict
- diplomacy
- truce
- airstrikes
- U.S.
- UN resolution
ALSO READ
Controversial Laws Threaten UN Agency's Role in Gaza Amid Escalating Conflict
Congress Accuses SEBI Chief of Conflict of Interest Ties
North Korea Deepens Military Ties with Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict
Tragedy in Gaza: Civilian Lives Lost Amid Conflict
Russia's Rapid Territorial Gains in Ukraine: A New Phase in Conflict