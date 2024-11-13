ED Cracks Down on Illegal Infiltration Network in Jharkhand
A money laundering case has uncovered illegal Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand, leading to arrests. The investigation revealed involvement in human trafficking and forgery, with political ramifications as local agencies and national leaders clashed over the incident's underlying motivations.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested four individuals, including two Bangladeshi nationals, as part of a money laundering investigation into illegal infiltration in Jharkhand and surrounding regions. The suspects were apprehended for facilitating human trafficking and producing forged identification documents.
During the operation, officials recovered items like fake Aadhaar cards, forged passports, arms, and materials for document forgery. The arrests occur amid a politically charged atmosphere in Jharkhand, where the assembly polls are underway and allegations of political motives behind the raids have surfaced.
State and national political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have emphasized concerns over demographic shifts due to infiltration. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) coalition government, however, has accused the BJP-led central government of using the issue to sway elections in their favor.
