Consumer Wins: Voltas Ordered to Pay For Faulty AC Repairs

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Voltas Ltd to compensate a consumer with Rs 10,000. This decision arises from the company's failure to repair a defective air conditioner, which caused significant mental and physical distress during the summer season.

The Commission, led by Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and member Pinki, reviewed the evidence and determined Voltas was responsible for service deficiencies. The consumer initially received Rs 2,000 from a district forum but appealed for higher compensation.

Voltas attributed the AC issues to fumes damaging the coils, but the consumer refuted this, citing improper handling by technicians. Notably, Voltas did not participate in the Commission hearings or submit documentation.

