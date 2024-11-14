Left Menu

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home: Crypto-Betting Under Scrutiny

Federal agents raided the New York home of Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, amid scrutiny of the offshore betting platform's election predictions. Despite opinion polls showing a close race, Polymarket users had favored Trump's odds. The raid followed a profitable $46 million bet by a French trader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 04:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 04:12 IST
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home: Crypto-Betting Under Scrutiny

Federal law enforcement agents executed a raid on the downtown New York residence of Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan this Wednesday, seizing his phone and electronics, as reported by the New York Post.

The raid occurred shortly after last week's presidential election, during which Polymarket, an offshore cryptocurrency-based gambling website, had significantly higher odds for Donald Trump compared to Vice President Kamala Harris. This variance was in stark contrast to opinion polls. Coplan, the platform's 26-year-old founder, faced early morning demands from FBI agents for his electronic devices, as noted in the New York Post.

The FBI and Department of Justice have not provided comments on the raid. A Polymarket representative described their platform as a transparent prediction market offering insights into significant events, including elections, without confirming raid details. The site drew more attention during the presidential election when a mysterious French trader's large bet on Trump resulted in over $46 million in profits, triggering scrutiny from France's gambling regulator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024