Court Overturns New York Ivory Law, Sparking Debate

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declared unconstitutional a New York law banning ivory sales by antiques dealers, citing infringement on First Amendment rights. The court found the law excessively broad, encompassing legally salable items, and unduly restricting communication about ivory goods' authenticity and quality.

The challenged law, introduced amid concerns for declining elephant and rhinoceros populations, imposed stricter conditions than federal regulations under the Endangered Species Act. Despite conservation motives, the court sided with the Art and Antique Dealers League of America and the National Antique and Art Dealers Association of America, who argued lawful marketing was unfairly hindered.

New York's Department of Environmental Conservation is reviewing the decision, which animal rights groups warned could harm conservation efforts. Although the court's ruling allows continued restrictions within New York, dissenting Judge Richard Sullivan stressed the law's conflict with federal regulation, asserting the necessity of preserving speech rights.

