Security forces seize arms, ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam, Churachandpur districts

Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam and Churachandpur districts, police said on Thursday.

The security forces during cordon and search operations in Champanagar, Narayanpur and Thangboipunjre areas of Jiribam district on Wednesday district seized one 2-inch mortar, thirty-six live barrel cartridges and five empty barrel cartridges, a police statement said.

From H Kotlian village in Churachandpur district the security forces seized one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, two short-range locally made cannon, two long-range locally made cannon, five AK 47 live rounds, two 9mm live rounds, four 12 bore cart cases, and eighteen .303 rifle modified live rounds, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)