Left Menu

Tragic Strikes: Casualties in Damascus as Tensions Rise

Fifteen people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in Damascus, as reported by Syrian state media. The attacks targeted military sites linked to the Islamic Jihad group. This marks an escalation in the ongoing conflict involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:35 IST
Tragic Strikes: Casualties in Damascus as Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fifteen people tragically lost their lives during Israeli airstrikes on residential buildings in Damascus, Syrian state media confirmed on Thursday. The strikes, which Israel claims were directed at military installations and the Islamic Jihad group's headquarters, have intensified the already fraught situation.

The targeted buildings, situated in the suburbs of Mazzeh and Qudsaya in western Damascus, housed commanders of Lebanon's Hezbollah group and Iran's Revolutionary Guards, according to reports from residents. These areas have historically been used to accommodate leaders of Palestinian factions such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The escalation follows a series of attacks that Israel has conducted on Iran-linked sites in Syria, especially after the Hamas-led assaults last year on October 7th, which initiated the Gaza war. This ongoing conflict continues to claim lives and escalate tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024