Tragic Strikes: Casualties in Damascus as Tensions Rise

Fifteen people tragically lost their lives during Israeli airstrikes on residential buildings in Damascus, Syrian state media confirmed on Thursday. The strikes, which Israel claims were directed at military installations and the Islamic Jihad group's headquarters, have intensified the already fraught situation.

The targeted buildings, situated in the suburbs of Mazzeh and Qudsaya in western Damascus, housed commanders of Lebanon's Hezbollah group and Iran's Revolutionary Guards, according to reports from residents. These areas have historically been used to accommodate leaders of Palestinian factions such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The escalation follows a series of attacks that Israel has conducted on Iran-linked sites in Syria, especially after the Hamas-led assaults last year on October 7th, which initiated the Gaza war. This ongoing conflict continues to claim lives and escalate tensions in the region.

