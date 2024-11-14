Anil Deshmukh Cleared by Justice Chandiwal Commission
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was not found guilty by the Justice Kailash Chandiwal commission after thorough investigations into corruption allegations. Despite numerous summons, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh failed to present evidence. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis claims the report is irrelevant after a court case.
In a significant development, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been cleared of all charges by the Justice Kailash Chandiwal commission, which conducted a comprehensive investigation into the corruption allegations against him.
The commission, which spent over 11 months on the inquiry, recording countless testimonies, and compiling a 1,400-page report, found no incriminating evidence against Deshmukh. This comes despite BJP's Devendra Fadnavis' assertions based on a recent TV interview with Justice Chandiwal.
Crucially, the initial accuser, ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, failed to appear before the commission, only submitting an affidavit under legal duress, admitting the lack of evidence. Deshmukh has repeatedly called for the report's public release, filing a petition in court to that end.
