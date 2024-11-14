Farooq Abdullah Calls for Review of Indus Water Treaty and State Restoration in JK
Farooq Abdullah, president of National Conference, applauded the Supreme Court for mandating prior notice before using bulldozers and stressed the need to review the Indus Water Treaty, which limits Jammu and Kashmir's water resources. Abdullah also urged the restoration of statehood and highlighted infrastructure challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah commended the Supreme Court's decision requiring prior notice for the use of bulldozers. He argued that these machines were deployed unfairly against a community, impacting their religious and workspaces.
Abdullah supported Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's call for reviewing the Indus Water Treaty, which he claims restricts Jammu and Kashmir's access to its own water resources. He stressed the need for urgent action to address water shortages, highlighting local developments hindered by the treaty.
Advocating for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah emphasized the region's infrastructure deficiencies and criticized the role of external contractors. He urged an inclusive approach to governance to ensure equitable representation and development opportunities for all communities.
