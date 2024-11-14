Farooq Abdullah Calls for Review of Indus Water Treaty and State Restoration in JK

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah commended the Supreme Court's decision requiring prior notice for the use of bulldozers. He argued that these machines were deployed unfairly against a community, impacting their religious and workspaces.

Abdullah supported Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's call for reviewing the Indus Water Treaty, which he claims restricts Jammu and Kashmir's access to its own water resources. He stressed the need for urgent action to address water shortages, highlighting local developments hindered by the treaty.

Advocating for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah emphasized the region's infrastructure deficiencies and criticized the role of external contractors. He urged an inclusive approach to governance to ensure equitable representation and development opportunities for all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)