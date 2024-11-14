Jammu and Kashmir Overhauls Police Leadership with New District Chiefs
The Jammu and Kashmir government announced the transfer of 38 police officers, including Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) for nine districts. Key changes affect Baramulla, Ganderbal, Handwara, and others. The order came from Principal Secretary of Home Chandrakar Bharti, assigning new roles to officers across various districts and units.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has enacted a significant reshuffle within its police force, transferring 38 officers, among them Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) for nine districts in the Union Territory.
This strategic reshuffle affects key districts including Baramulla, Ganderbal, and Handwara, as well as additional roles within traffic, security, and CID wings. It's part of a broader initiative led by Principal Secretary (Home) Chandrakar Bharti.
New appointments place Gurinderpal Singh in Baramulla, with Raghav S and Gaurav Sikarwar taking over in Ganderbal and Rajouri, respectively. Other notable appointments include Virendra Kumar Manhas in Samba and Sandeep Kumar Mehta in Doda.
