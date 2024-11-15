U.S. Proposes Truce to Ease Middle East Tensions

The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon has submitted a draft truce proposal aimed at halting the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. The proposal was delivered to Lebanon's speaker of parliament, Nabih Berri, although details remain undisclosed, according to two political sources who spoke with Reuters.

The United States is actively seeking to broker a ceasefire between its ally, Israel, and the Iran-supported group Hezbollah. So far, these diplomatic efforts have not achieved a peaceful resolution. The tensions escalated after Israel began an intensified air and ground offensive in late September, amidst simultaneous conflicts within Gaza.

As the situation in the Middle East grows increasingly complex, the international community watches closely, hoping for a breakthrough that could lead to a sustainable peace in the region. The U.S.'s role as a mediator is crucial in navigating the intricate geopolitics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)