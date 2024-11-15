Odesa Under Fire: Russian Attack Triggers Crisis

In a fresh escalation of conflict, Russian forces launched an attack on the Black Sea port city of Odesa, Ukraine, on Thursday, leading to significant damage.

The assault struck a residential building and disrupted vital infrastructure, including a heating supply boiler plant and a major pipeline, according to local officials.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper condemned the attack on online platforms, calling it a 'terrorist act.' Meanwhile, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported ongoing threats, advising citizens to stay vigilant as fire services tackled the blaze.

