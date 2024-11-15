Left Menu

Odesa Under Fire: Russian Attack Triggers Crisis

A Russian strike on Ukraine's port city of Odesa hit a residential building and damaged essential infrastructure, including a heating supply boiler plant and main pipeline. Governor Oleh Kiper and Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported ongoing attacks, while unofficial footage showed a building ablaze, highlighting the unfolding crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 02:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 02:39 IST
Odesa Under Fire: Russian Attack Triggers Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fresh escalation of conflict, Russian forces launched an attack on the Black Sea port city of Odesa, Ukraine, on Thursday, leading to significant damage.

The assault struck a residential building and disrupted vital infrastructure, including a heating supply boiler plant and a major pipeline, according to local officials.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper condemned the attack on online platforms, calling it a 'terrorist act.' Meanwhile, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported ongoing threats, advising citizens to stay vigilant as fire services tackled the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024