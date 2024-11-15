Left Menu

Heist at Tara Tarini: Sacred Ornaments Stolen

Six individuals, including four temple servitors, have been arrested for orchestrating a theft at the Tara Tarini temple in Odisha. Silver ornaments, cash, and ceremonial items worth Rs 10 lakh were stolen. Police continue efforts to recover the goods and investigate additional suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:46 IST
Srikrishna Janmasthan Temple Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, six individuals, including four servitors of the Tara Tarini temple in Odisha's Ganjam district, have been taken into custody following a daring theft at the sacred site.

The burglars made away with silver ornaments valued at Rs 10 lakh, as well as cash from the temple's donation box, police revealed on Friday. The stolen items include the crowns and masks of the deities, and a ceremonial umbrella.

Authorities have recovered Rs 39,000 in cash and some electrical tools, though the prized silver ornaments remain missing. The police are steadfast in their investigations, aiming to track down additional suspects involved in this grave breach of trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

