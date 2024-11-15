Heist at Tara Tarini: Sacred Ornaments Stolen

In a shocking turn of events, six individuals, including four servitors of the Tara Tarini temple in Odisha's Ganjam district, have been taken into custody following a daring theft at the sacred site.

The burglars made away with silver ornaments valued at Rs 10 lakh, as well as cash from the temple's donation box, police revealed on Friday. The stolen items include the crowns and masks of the deities, and a ceremonial umbrella.

Authorities have recovered Rs 39,000 in cash and some electrical tools, though the prized silver ornaments remain missing. The police are steadfast in their investigations, aiming to track down additional suspects involved in this grave breach of trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)