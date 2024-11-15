Left Menu

Tribals Return Home: A New Dawn in Abujhmad

After two decades of displacement due to Maoist threats, 25 tribal families plan to return to their village in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Recent security operations and the establishment of police camps have encouraged them to resettle, opening new opportunities for development in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Over two decades after being forced out by Maoists, around 25 tribal families are making plans to return to their native Gaarpa village in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. In 2003, approximately 100 members fled their homes due to Naxalite threats and settled near Narayanpur town on government land.

The families are now eyeing a return after 21 years, as increased security measures have paved the way for development. Notably, on October 4, security forces achieved a significant victory against insurgents, dismantling a Maoist stronghold by neutralizing 31 Naxalites during an operation.

Chhattisgarh police have set up security camps to ensure local safety and development, restoring tribal confidence in their ancestral land. New infrastructure, including road connectivity and educational facilities, highlights a unified push toward revitalizing this historical region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

