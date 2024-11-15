Russian Airstrike in Odesa Sparks Crisis

A Russian air attack hit a residential building and energy facilities near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Thursday evening, killing one person, injuring 10, and causing significant damage to a boiler plant, according to officials.

Odesa Regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported that a multi-storey residential building in central Odesa was destroyed, with apartments set on fire and about 30 cars damaged. The main central heating pipeline also sustained damage, leading to a temporary shutdown of the boiler plant for repairs.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said the assault left over 40,000 residents without heating, including a maternity hospital. Repairs were swiftly completed by morning, with heating services resuming shortly thereafter. Ukraine's air force claimed to have intercepted 25 of 29 drones and a missile during the overnight offensive.

