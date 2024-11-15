Russian Airstrike in Odesa Sparks Crisis
A Russian airstrike targeted a residential building and energy plants in Odesa, Ukraine, resulting in one death, 10 injuries, and extensive damage to heating infrastructure. The attack temporarily left over 40,000 residents without heat. Ukrainian forces intercepted a majority of the incoming drones and missiles.
A Russian air attack hit a residential building and energy facilities near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Thursday evening, killing one person, injuring 10, and causing significant damage to a boiler plant, according to officials.
Odesa Regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported that a multi-storey residential building in central Odesa was destroyed, with apartments set on fire and about 30 cars damaged. The main central heating pipeline also sustained damage, leading to a temporary shutdown of the boiler plant for repairs.
Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said the assault left over 40,000 residents without heating, including a maternity hospital. Repairs were swiftly completed by morning, with heating services resuming shortly thereafter. Ukraine's air force claimed to have intercepted 25 of 29 drones and a missile during the overnight offensive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
