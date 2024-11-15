Left Menu

Bombay High Court's Landmark Ruling: Underage Marriage and Consent

The Bombay High Court affirmed a 10-year sentence for a man convicted of raping his underage wife, dismissing his appeal. The court ruled that intercourse with a girl under 18, even if married, constitutes rape under Indian law, underscoring protections for minors under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:41 IST
Bombay High Court's Landmark Ruling: Underage Marriage and Consent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction of a man sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping his underage wife. The court clarified that non-consensual intercourse with a wife below 18 years of age constitutes rape according to Indian law.

The Nagpur bench rejected the 24-year-old's appeal challenging his 2021 conviction under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code. The man contended his relationship could not be deemed rape as it involved his wife.

The court, referencing documentary evidence, confirmed the victim was a minor during the incident in 2019. Despite the man's claims of innocence and consensuality, the high court stood firm in its ruling, emphasizing legal provisions protecting minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024