Gadchiroli's Road to Prosperity: Gadkari's Vision

Union minister Nitin Gadkari vowed to transform Gadchiroli, accusing the forest department of impeding development. Promising jobs through new iron ore ventures, Gadkari highlighted infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,000 crore. Reiterating BJP's commitment to the Constitution, he dismissed rumors of intended changes as false propaganda.

Updated: 15-11-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:07 IST
Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
Union minister and BJP stalwart Nitin Gadkari on Friday forecasted a prosperous future for Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, despite what he termed as obstructions from the forest department.

As iron ore companies launch operations, Gadkari urged local employment priority, advocating for development in the economically challenged and Naxal-affected region.

During a campaign trail, he affirmed BJP's dedication to the Constitution, dismissing any implications of amendments. Gadkari emphasized significant infrastructural upgrades and a Rs 4,000 crore investment, projecting a vibrant economic turnaround.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

