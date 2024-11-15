Gadchiroli's Road to Prosperity: Gadkari's Vision

Union minister and BJP stalwart Nitin Gadkari on Friday forecasted a prosperous future for Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, despite what he termed as obstructions from the forest department.

As iron ore companies launch operations, Gadkari urged local employment priority, advocating for development in the economically challenged and Naxal-affected region.

During a campaign trail, he affirmed BJP's dedication to the Constitution, dismissing any implications of amendments. Gadkari emphasized significant infrastructural upgrades and a Rs 4,000 crore investment, projecting a vibrant economic turnaround.

