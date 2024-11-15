Croatian Health Minister Arrested in Corruption Scandal

In a significant development, Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros was dismissed after his arrest on corruption charges, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced Friday. Beros, along with other officials, is under investigation for bribery, abuse of authority, and money laundering.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office revealed it has launched investigations into eight individuals, including Beros and executives from two Zagreb hospitals, for alleged corrupt practices. This news emerges amid several arrests conducted by Croatia's Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK).

Croatia's State Attorney Ivan Turudic confirmed two separate probes into these allegations. Referring to accusations of influence peddling, Turudic noted the involvement of a criminal group suspected of giving bribes to secure hospital contracts for selling medical robotic devices.

