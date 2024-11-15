Delhi High Court Orders DDA to Pay for 2000 Balcony Collapse
The Delhi High Court has awarded over Rs 11 lakh in compensation to the family of a man who died when a DDA apartment balcony collapsed in 2000. The court found the DDA negligent, citing its duty to ensure durable infrastructure. Compensation to be paid with interest from the petition date.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to compensate the family of a 45-year-old man who tragically died in a 2000 balcony collapse. Justice Dharmesh Sharma ruled that the DDA's negligence was the 'direct cause' of the incident, highlighting the authority's ongoing duty to maintain the structural integrity of its infrastructure.
The court ordered the DDA to pay Rs 11.44 lakh to the victim's widow and two children, with an additional 6% annual interest dating back to January 2001 when the writ petition was filed. This ruling pertained to a multi-storied project in Jhilmil Colony, developed by the DDA for low and medium-income groups.
Despite the DDA's defense citing the transferal of maintenance responsibilities to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the age of the flats, the court emphasized the DDA's responsibility for underlying construction defects. The judgment underscored the authority's duty to remediate such issues post-allotment, a failure that led to the fatal collapse according to the court's findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crumbling Foundations: Crisis in Malakand's Educational Infrastructure
Kiren Rijiju Celebrates Diwali with Soldiers, Highlights India's Border Infrastructure
Resurgence: Afcons Infrastructure's Strong Market Debut
Railways Minister Reviews Infrastructure Amid Record Special Trains for Festive Return
Afcons Infrastructure Faces a Shaky Market Debut: A Drop from IPO Price