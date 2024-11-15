Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Crimes Against Innocence

A court sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in Ballabgarh in 2021. The victim's testimony and evidence led to the conviction. The case was prosecuted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, highlighting issues of child safety and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in India has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for the sexual assault of a five-year-old girl, an incident that occurred in 2021, police confirmed on Friday. Additional Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal presided over the case, also ordering a fine of Rs 70,000 alongside the prison term.

As per police reports, the crime was officially recorded on June 8, 2021, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and related statutes at the Women police station in Ballabgarh. The assault transpired the day prior as the child's father had stepped away to address a streetlight issue.

The perpetrator, identified as Kapil, a local resident, lured the girl with the promise of a cake, subsequently committing the assault in his vehicle. Upon her return and revelation to her family, the girl was given medical care. Prosecution through the testimony of 33 witnesses secured the conviction, culminating in the 20-year sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

