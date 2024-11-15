A Precious Seizure: Gold and Silver Confiscated Amid Elections

In a significant operation, Maharashtra's Static Surveillance Team seized 19 kilograms of gold and 37 kilograms of silver amid the ongoing election code of conduct. The estimated value of the precious metals stands at around Rs 19 crore.

The operation took place in Sillod taluka, specifically along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon highway. The seized metals from a four-wheeler have been handed to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department for further investigation.

With assembly elections scheduled for November 20, the incident has raised eyebrows, highlighting the stringent measures in place during the election period to ensure compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)