A Precious Seizure: Gold and Silver Confiscated Amid Elections
A Static Surveillance Team in Maharashtra confiscated 19 kilograms of gold and 37 kilograms of silver from a vehicle amid the election code of conduct. The estimated value is around Rs 19 crore. The metals have been handed over to the GST Department for further investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, Maharashtra's Static Surveillance Team seized 19 kilograms of gold and 37 kilograms of silver amid the ongoing election code of conduct. The estimated value of the precious metals stands at around Rs 19 crore.
The operation took place in Sillod taluka, specifically along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon highway. The seized metals from a four-wheeler have been handed to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department for further investigation.
With assembly elections scheduled for November 20, the incident has raised eyebrows, highlighting the stringent measures in place during the election period to ensure compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swift Action: Thane's cVIGIL Triumph in Poll Code Enforcement
Krisha Verma Shines with Gold, Indian Boxers Clinch Silver at U19 World Championships
K-Rail SilverLine Revival: Kerala's Ambitious Rail Project Gains Momentum with Centre's Support
Enforcement Directorate Raids Amid Bank Loan Fraud Probe
Daring Heist at Tara Tarini Temple: Silver Worth Rs 10 Lakh Stolen