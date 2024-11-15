Left Menu

A Precious Seizure: Gold and Silver Confiscated Amid Elections

A Static Surveillance Team in Maharashtra confiscated 19 kilograms of gold and 37 kilograms of silver from a vehicle amid the election code of conduct. The estimated value is around Rs 19 crore. The metals have been handed over to the GST Department for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Maharashtra's Static Surveillance Team seized 19 kilograms of gold and 37 kilograms of silver amid the ongoing election code of conduct. The estimated value of the precious metals stands at around Rs 19 crore.

The operation took place in Sillod taluka, specifically along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon highway. The seized metals from a four-wheeler have been handed to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department for further investigation.

With assembly elections scheduled for November 20, the incident has raised eyebrows, highlighting the stringent measures in place during the election period to ensure compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

