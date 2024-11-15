Security Under Review: Threats Loom Over Aftaab Poonawala in Tihar Jail

Authorities at Delhi's Tihar Jail are considering a potential review of security measures for Aftaab Poonawala, the man accused of murdering Shraddha Walker, following reports of threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Poonawala, who has been lodged in Tihar since November 2022, is currently in solitary confinement in jail number 4 due to perceived threats. The concern arises amid claims from one of the accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, suggesting that Poonawala is a target of the Bishnoi gang.

Tihar Jail officials stated that no formal communication regarding the threat has been received from police or security agencies, but reevaluation may occur should such notifications be forthcoming. As investigations continue, the Bishnoi gang remains under scrutiny for their alleged criminal activities.

