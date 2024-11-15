Doctor in Bribery Shock Over Post Mortem Report
A doctor in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, was accused of demanding a bribe to release a post mortem report. Identified as Dr. Arpit Kumar Nayak, he allegedly sought Rs 50,000, later reduced to Rs 40,000. An investigation ensued following his refusal to accept the bribe due to suspicion.
In a shocking incident in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, a doctor has been accused of demanding a bribe for releasing a post mortem report of a drowning victim.
The accused, Dr. Arpit Kumar Nayak, is a medical officer at a community health centre. He allegedly asked for Rs 50,000 from the bereaved family of the victim.
The amount was subsequently reduced to Rs 40,000. However, the doctor refused to accept the money after becoming suspicious of entrapment. He now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
