Teen Trafficking Scandal: Arrests Made in Indore-Gujarat Case
A couple and four others were arrested for trafficking a 17-year-old girl from Indore to Gujarat, with the intention of getting her forcibly married. The victim was held and raped before escaping. A case has been registered, and a Special Investigation Team is looking into the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities have apprehended six individuals, including a couple, accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl from Indore to Gujarat. The tragic incident involved the girl being lured with false promises of marriage.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena revealed that the girl managed to escape after being confined and raped in a godown for two days. Her ordeal led to a complaint being registered under severe legal statutes.
Currently, law enforcement has mobilized a Special Investigation Team to capture the accused man and further investigate this grievous act of human trafficking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- trafficking
- Indore
- Gujarat
- arrests
- teen
- girl
- rape
- POCSO
- investigation
- crime
Advertisement