Teen Trafficking Scandal: Arrests Made in Indore-Gujarat Case

Authorities have apprehended six individuals, including a couple, accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl from Indore to Gujarat. The tragic incident involved the girl being lured with false promises of marriage.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena revealed that the girl managed to escape after being confined and raped in a godown for two days. Her ordeal led to a complaint being registered under severe legal statutes.

Currently, law enforcement has mobilized a Special Investigation Team to capture the accused man and further investigate this grievous act of human trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)