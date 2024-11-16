JMM Leader Champions Welfare Schemes as BJP Falters
JMM leader Kalpana Soren claims BJP fears rising beneficiaries of welfare schemes by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. She credits state government for financial empowerment initiatives and accuses BJP of ignoring women's welfare during past governance. Soren urges support for JMM, highlighting welfare achievements.
In a fiery address, JMM leader Kalpana Soren claimed on Friday that the BJP is 'scared' of the rising number of welfare scheme beneficiaries introduced by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's administration.
Speaking at a public meeting in Madhupur, Soren highlighted key initiatives like Sarvjan Pension Yojana and Mainya Samman Yojana, which aim to financially empower women. She alleged the BJP conspired against the popular state government and criticized their past failures in governance.
She urged the public to continue supporting JMM for sustained welfare efforts while assuring continued financial assistance under Mainya Samman Yojana from December.
(With inputs from agencies.)
