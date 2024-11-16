JMM Leader Champions Welfare Schemes as BJP Falters

In a fiery address, JMM leader Kalpana Soren claimed on Friday that the BJP is 'scared' of the rising number of welfare scheme beneficiaries introduced by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's administration.

Speaking at a public meeting in Madhupur, Soren highlighted key initiatives like Sarvjan Pension Yojana and Mainya Samman Yojana, which aim to financially empower women. She alleged the BJP conspired against the popular state government and criticized their past failures in governance.

She urged the public to continue supporting JMM for sustained welfare efforts while assuring continued financial assistance under Mainya Samman Yojana from December.

