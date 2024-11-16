South Korea and China: Navigating Peace Amidst Regional Tensions

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping the need for their nations to collaborate for regional peace amidst growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, according to Yoon's office.

Yoon emphasized that economic collaboration has served as the central axis of the bilateral relationship for three decades, urging further strengthening of such ties.

In response, Xi acknowledged recent shifts in international dynamics and highlighted the advantages of both countries' integrated economies and shared cultural values as a basis for deepening cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)