South Korea and China: Navigating Peace Amidst Regional Tensions

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to collaborate for peace against North Korea and Russia's military ties. Emphasizing economic cooperation as vital, they discussed enhancing bilateral relations despite geopolitical changes at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 01:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 01:26 IST
South Korean President

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping the need for their nations to collaborate for regional peace amidst growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, according to Yoon's office.

Yoon emphasized that economic collaboration has served as the central axis of the bilateral relationship for three decades, urging further strengthening of such ties.

In response, Xi acknowledged recent shifts in international dynamics and highlighted the advantages of both countries' integrated economies and shared cultural values as a basis for deepening cooperation.

