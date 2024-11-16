Biden's Diplomatic Trio: Paving Pathways Amid Global Tensions

In a strategic move to fortify diplomatic relations, U.S. President Joe Biden convened with Japan and South Korea's leaders. The talks zeroed in on maintaining alliances ahead of Donald Trump's presidency, amid escalating tensions with China due to anticipated tariff impositions.

The meeting, which took place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Lima, Peru, comes at a crucial time as North Korea deploys troops to Russia, draining hopes for peace in the Korean peninsula. The formation of a trilateral 'secretariat' marks a significant achievement for Biden's presidency, fostering collaboration between historical rivals.

With Trump's 'America First' policy casting doubts on future cooperation, Biden stresses the importance of this alliance against China's assertiveness. While discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected, this trilateral summit underscores Biden's commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific region.

