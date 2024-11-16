Trilateral Talks in Darwin: Strengthening Defense Ties
Defence ministers of Australia, Japan, and the U.S. will convene in Darwin to discuss military cooperation. Key topics include exercises, operations, technology, and the defense industry. The meeting marks the 14th trilateral dialogue, with bilateral meetings also planned. Security concerns in the East China Sea will be highlighted.
The defence ministers from Australia, Japan, and the United States are set to gather in Darwin to deepen military cooperation, as announced by Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles.
Scheduled for Sunday, this summit will delve into collaborative efforts spanning exercises, operations, technology, and the defence industry, according to Marles' statement. This marks the 14th meeting of its kind between these nations, with additional bilateral dialogues on the agenda.
Ahead of the talks, concerns persist over the East China Sea's security, spotlighted by tensions between Japan and China over disputed islands. The nations are keen to address any destabilising actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
