Kanishka Narayan: Pioneering Change in Wales and Beyond

Kanishka Narayan, the pioneering Indian-origin member of Parliament representing Wales, is set to embark on his inaugural visit to Delhi. This significant journey is focused on bilateral exchanges concerning environmental policy and solidifying UK-India relations.

Born in Bihar, Narayan made history as the first Welsh MP from an ethnic minority background. He has a deep connection to India, both personally and professionally, which is integral to his political journey. Narayan emphasizes a bottom-up approach in politics, which resonated strongly with voters during his campaign.

Narayan's priorities are driven by his constituents' needs: attracting quality green energy jobs, rebuilding community security, and addressing child poverty. His passion for nurturing the India-UK relationship under the Labour-led government brings a hopeful outlook to future bilateral agreements.

