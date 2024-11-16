Left Menu

Kanishka Narayan: Pioneering Change in Wales and Beyond

Kanishka Narayan, the first Indian-origin MP from Wales, embarks on his inaugural Delhi visit for bilateral talks on environmental policy. Having moved from Muzaffarpur to Wales as a child, Narayan's career spans private sector experience and civil service roles. As a Labour MP, he's committed to grassroots politics and strengthening India-UK ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-11-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 08:25 IST
Kanishka Narayan: Pioneering Change in Wales and Beyond
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kanishka Narayan, the pioneering Indian-origin member of Parliament representing Wales, is set to embark on his inaugural visit to Delhi. This significant journey is focused on bilateral exchanges concerning environmental policy and solidifying UK-India relations.

Born in Bihar, Narayan made history as the first Welsh MP from an ethnic minority background. He has a deep connection to India, both personally and professionally, which is integral to his political journey. Narayan emphasizes a bottom-up approach in politics, which resonated strongly with voters during his campaign.

Narayan's priorities are driven by his constituents' needs: attracting quality green energy jobs, rebuilding community security, and addressing child poverty. His passion for nurturing the India-UK relationship under the Labour-led government brings a hopeful outlook to future bilateral agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024