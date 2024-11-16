Kanishka Narayan: Pioneering Change in Wales and Beyond
Kanishka Narayan, the first Indian-origin MP from Wales, embarks on his inaugural Delhi visit for bilateral talks on environmental policy. Having moved from Muzaffarpur to Wales as a child, Narayan's career spans private sector experience and civil service roles. As a Labour MP, he's committed to grassroots politics and strengthening India-UK ties.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Kanishka Narayan, the pioneering Indian-origin member of Parliament representing Wales, is set to embark on his inaugural visit to Delhi. This significant journey is focused on bilateral exchanges concerning environmental policy and solidifying UK-India relations.
Born in Bihar, Narayan made history as the first Welsh MP from an ethnic minority background. He has a deep connection to India, both personally and professionally, which is integral to his political journey. Narayan emphasizes a bottom-up approach in politics, which resonated strongly with voters during his campaign.
Narayan's priorities are driven by his constituents' needs: attracting quality green energy jobs, rebuilding community security, and addressing child poverty. His passion for nurturing the India-UK relationship under the Labour-led government brings a hopeful outlook to future bilateral agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Green energy shift must also bring prosperity and equality: UN deputy chief
Telangana's Green Energy Vision: New Policy to Illuminate Future
NTPC and ONGC Partner in Green Energy Push, Forming New Joint Venture to Drive India’s Renewable Future
Himachal Pradesh's Green Energy Leap: Kalka-Shimla Train to Run on Hydrogen
Apollo Green Energy Ltd Prepares for 2025 IPO Amid Ambitious Expansion