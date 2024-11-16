Brown Sugar Bust: Family Drug Ring Unraveled in Madhya Pradesh

A startling drug raid in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district led to the arrest of a 19-year-old woman for allegedly possessing 146 gm of brown sugar, valued at Rs 4.39 lakh.

The raid, conducted on Friday at the residence in Baikunthpur town, resulted in the capture of the suspect, Sonam Tiwari, while her father, Ashok Tiwari, 50, and brother, Shivam, 18, managed to evade arrest, authorities reported on Saturday.

In addition to the brown sugar, law enforcement seized a package containing 40 gm of white powder, pending chemical analysis. The arrested woman has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and appeared in court. Meanwhile, police continue their search for the on-the-run family members who allegedly sourced and distributed the contraband from their home.

(With inputs from agencies.)