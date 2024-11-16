Left Menu

G7 Leaders Strengthen Sanctions Against Russia

The G7 has reaffirmed its commitment to maintain substantial sanctions on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine. As Italy assumes the 2024 presidency, the coalition aims to support Kyiv until peace is achieved, labeling Russia as the sole barrier to a just resolution.

Updated: 16-11-2024 16:59 IST
  • Italy

The Group of Seven (G7) major democracies have recommitted to imposing significant sanctions on Russia in response to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Leaders issued a joint statement on Saturday, emphasizing their dedication to supporting Kyiv amidst the conflict.

With the 2024 rotating presidency held by Italy, the G7—which includes the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and Britain—promises to uphold pressure on Russia using export controls and other measures. This collective stance is aimed at isolating Moscow economically and politically.

The coalition identifies Russia as the primary hindrance to achieving a just and lasting peace in the region. They have pledged to stand in solidarity with Ukraine for as long as necessary, condemning Moscow's actions and reiterating their united front in the face of aggression.

