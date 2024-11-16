Jharkhand Election: A Turning Point for Tribal Rights and Forest Conservation
The Congress emphasizes the Jharkhand assembly elections as a pivotal moment for the state's tribal rights and forest conservation. Jairam Ramesh criticizes the Modi government's amendments that compromise the Forest Rights Act, stressing Congress' commitment to rectify these through their Adivasi Sankalp initiative.
The Congress party has labeled the Jharkhand assembly elections as a critical juncture for the state's future, focusing on the preservation of its forests and tribal rights.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, highlighted the significance of the Forest Rights Act of 2006, which was introduced by the Congress to empower tribal communities by granting them rights over forest lands.
Ramesh criticized the Modi government for introducing amendments weakening this act, accusing them of favoring corporate interests. The Congress vows to restore these rights through a comprehensive six-point Adivasi Sankalp initiative.
