Jharkhand Election: A Turning Point for Tribal Rights and Forest Conservation

The Congress party has labeled the Jharkhand assembly elections as a critical juncture for the state's future, focusing on the preservation of its forests and tribal rights.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, highlighted the significance of the Forest Rights Act of 2006, which was introduced by the Congress to empower tribal communities by granting them rights over forest lands.

Ramesh criticized the Modi government for introducing amendments weakening this act, accusing them of favoring corporate interests. The Congress vows to restore these rights through a comprehensive six-point Adivasi Sankalp initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)