Collaborative Sting Nabs Key Suspect in Baba Siddique Murder
Punjab police, in collaboration with Maharashtra law enforcement, apprehend Akash Gill for his role in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Evidence suggests his connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, providing support to the shooters. The suspect was transported to Mumbai for ongoing investigation.
In a significant breakthrough, an operation coordinated between the Punjab and Maharashtra police forces has led to the arrest of a suspect linked to the high-profile murder of Baba Siddique, a former NCP leader and minister.
Akash Gill, from Fazilka district, was apprehended for allegedly assisting the shooters in the murder, orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav confirmed the suspect's involvement on social media.
Following the arrest, Gill has been transferred to Mumbai where authorities continue to probe the case. The Anti-Gangster Task Force praised the collaborative policing effort that led to this arrest.
