Collaborative Sting Nabs Key Suspect in Baba Siddique Murder

In a significant breakthrough, an operation coordinated between the Punjab and Maharashtra police forces has led to the arrest of a suspect linked to the high-profile murder of Baba Siddique, a former NCP leader and minister.

Akash Gill, from Fazilka district, was apprehended for allegedly assisting the shooters in the murder, orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav confirmed the suspect's involvement on social media.

Following the arrest, Gill has been transferred to Mumbai where authorities continue to probe the case. The Anti-Gangster Task Force praised the collaborative policing effort that led to this arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)