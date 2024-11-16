Left Menu

24th Arrest Made in High-Profile Baba Siddique Murder Case

Mumbai police arrested Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill from Punjab in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case. The NCP leader was killed on October 12. Gill is alleged to have provided logistical support. Recent arrests include main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, caught while attempting to flee to Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:55 IST
24th Arrest Made in High-Profile Baba Siddique Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Mumbai police have apprehended Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill, marking the 24th arrest in the Baba Siddique murder case. Gill was detained in Punjab's Fazilka district, allegedly for providing logistical support in the shooting of the NCP leader in Bandra East on October 12.

Gill, aged 22 and a resident of Pacca Chisti village, was arrested by the joint efforts of Mumbai Crime Branch and Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force. He is currently being brought to Mumbai on transit remand for further legal procedures, an official disclosed.

The investigation witnessed a breakthrough with the arrest of the main shooter Shivkumar Gautam in Uttar Pradesh. Gautam, who was evading capture since the incident, was intercepted while planning to escape to Nepal. This indicative arrest is expected to shed more light on the case dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024