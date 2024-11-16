24th Arrest Made in High-Profile Baba Siddique Murder Case

In a significant development, Mumbai police have apprehended Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill, marking the 24th arrest in the Baba Siddique murder case. Gill was detained in Punjab's Fazilka district, allegedly for providing logistical support in the shooting of the NCP leader in Bandra East on October 12.

Gill, aged 22 and a resident of Pacca Chisti village, was arrested by the joint efforts of Mumbai Crime Branch and Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force. He is currently being brought to Mumbai on transit remand for further legal procedures, an official disclosed.

The investigation witnessed a breakthrough with the arrest of the main shooter Shivkumar Gautam in Uttar Pradesh. Gautam, who was evading capture since the incident, was intercepted while planning to escape to Nepal. This indicative arrest is expected to shed more light on the case dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)