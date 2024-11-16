Hi-Tech Heist: Gurugram Police Nab Infamous Vehicle Lifter

An interstate hi-tech vehicle lifter gang member has been apprehended by Gurugram police after a brief chase, officials revealed on Saturday. The individual, identified as Sonu from Jakholi village, Kaithal district, was caught following an incident late Friday night during a routine vehicle inspection in Sector 9.

According to police sources, Sonu attempted to evade authorities by speeding through a checkpoint, leading to a pursuit. The suspect fired at the police, injuring an officer during the escape attempt. Authorities responded by firing warning shots and subsequently arrested Sonu, who confessed to being part of an active car theft ring.

Sonu disclosed during interrogation that the gang, notorious for car thefts in Gurugram and Delhi, utilized sophisticated tools to circumvent vehicle security. The Creta car Sonu drove was reported stolen from Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi. Officers recovered various device programming tools and weapons from the suspect, with efforts underway to capture more members of the gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)