Duo Arrested in Jabalpur for Pune Kidnapping Case
The police have arrested two men, Subham Sonwane and Milind Thorat, involved in a kidnapping case from a train in Jabalpur. The victim, Vitthal Polekar, a contractor from Pune, was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 2 crore. Authorities suspect murder, with body parts found near a local village.
Two men wanted in a high-profile kidnapping case from Pune have been apprehended in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities believe the suspects, Subham Sonwane and Milind Thorat, along with another accomplice, have murdered the victim.
Apprehended on a running train by the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force, the duo was located based on intelligence from the Pune police. Despite the arrest of Sonwane and Thorat, a third suspect named Yogesh Bhame remains at large.
The victim, Vitthal Polekar, was kidnapped and a ransom demand of Rs 2 crore was issued. Some human remains were discovered near Panshet dam, which are undergoing DNA analysis for confirming the victim's identity. Police speculate that old enmity may have motivated the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
