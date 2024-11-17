Flash Bombs Target Israeli PM's Home in Caesarea

In a startling incident on Saturday, two flash bombs were fired at the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the northern town of Caesarea. Fortunately, neither the prime minister nor his family was present, and there were no reports of damage.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog took to X to condemn the attack and confirm that an investigation is underway. Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir echoed Herzog's sentiments, stating that such acts of incitement against the prime minister are unacceptable and have crossed a critical boundary.

This incident follows an October attempt involving a drone directed at Netanyahu's Caesarea home, which also ended without harm. Meanwhile, tensions have been escalating to Israel's north, where Israeli forces have been exchanging fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah group since October. No group has claimed responsibility for the recent attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)