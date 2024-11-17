Left Menu

Flash Bombs Target Israeli PM's Home in Caesarea

Two flash bombs were launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea. The PM and his family were absent, and no damage occurred. An investigation is ongoing, and the incident was condemned by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-11-2024 02:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 02:59 IST
Flash Bombs Target Israeli PM's Home in Caesarea
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a startling incident on Saturday, two flash bombs were fired at the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the northern town of Caesarea. Fortunately, neither the prime minister nor his family was present, and there were no reports of damage.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog took to X to condemn the attack and confirm that an investigation is underway. Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir echoed Herzog's sentiments, stating that such acts of incitement against the prime minister are unacceptable and have crossed a critical boundary.

This incident follows an October attempt involving a drone directed at Netanyahu's Caesarea home, which also ended without harm. Meanwhile, tensions have been escalating to Israel's north, where Israeli forces have been exchanging fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah group since October. No group has claimed responsibility for the recent attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024