Flash Bombs Target Israeli PM's Home in Caesarea
Two flash bombs were launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea. The PM and his family were absent, and no damage occurred. An investigation is ongoing, and the incident was condemned by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a startling incident on Saturday, two flash bombs were fired at the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the northern town of Caesarea. Fortunately, neither the prime minister nor his family was present, and there were no reports of damage.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog took to X to condemn the attack and confirm that an investigation is underway. Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir echoed Herzog's sentiments, stating that such acts of incitement against the prime minister are unacceptable and have crossed a critical boundary.
This incident follows an October attempt involving a drone directed at Netanyahu's Caesarea home, which also ended without harm. Meanwhile, tensions have been escalating to Israel's north, where Israeli forces have been exchanging fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah group since October. No group has claimed responsibility for the recent attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teen's Close Call with Explosive Object Sparks Investigation in West Bengal
Calls for Investigation Grow After Budgam Terror Attack
Critical Investigation Underway after Tragic Elephant Deaths at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
Tragedy Strikes: Serbia's Railway Station Roof Collapse Spurs Investigation
Tragic Temple Festival Fire: Casualties Rise Amid Ongoing Investigation